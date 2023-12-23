Shailene Woodley Talks 'Big Little Lies' Season 3, Reveals What She'd Want for Her Character

Shailene Woodley is speaking on the possibility of Big Little Lies season 3!

The HBO series, based on the novel of the same name, aired two seasons in 2017 and 2019. Shailene co-starred with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgård, and more.

In November, Nicole seemingly revealed that Big Little Lies season 3 is in the works, though an official confirmation is yet to surface.

Keep reading to find out more…

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Friday (December 22), Shailene was asked about the possibility of reuniting with her Big Little Lies castmates and what she would be most excited to explore next with her character Jane Chapman.

“It’s been a dream for us [to do a third season]. Working together on that show was so many things, and the way that it affected so many people around the world and the way that it affected us—that was something none of us expected,” she began.

“I think what excites me about the possibility of a third season, more than what I could think of with Jane, is the fact that these children [on the show] are not children anymore. They’re teenagers now! Jean-Marc Vallée, our brilliant filmmaker who brought Big Little Lies together and really made it what it was, sadly passed away, and at his funeral last year, all of the kids came and the cast was there. So I’m looking around and I’m like, “Where’s our kids?!” Their voices have dropped, they all have their teenage situation happening, and the angst is kicking in, and that, to me, is what is exciting about the possibility of a third season. What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?”

Find out what Laura Dern had to say about a potential Big Little Lies season 3!