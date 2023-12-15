Laura Dern Addresses 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Rumors

Laura Dern is speaking on the possibility of Big Little Lies season 3!

The HBO series aired two seasons in 2017 and 2019, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. Big Little Lies additionally starred Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, and more.

In spite of her co-stars’ doubt that the Emmy-winning series would ever continue, Nicole revealed during a recent interview that Big Little Lies season 3 is in the works.

Keep reading to find out what Laura had to say…

In response, Laura spoke adoringly about her bond with Nicole.

“Well, let’s just say we’re best friends in art and in life, and there would be nothing more fun for all of us, you know, we would have the time of our lives,” she told Today.com.

While there’s still no official announcement regarding Big Little Lies season 3, we’re hoping to see the cast get back together soon!

If you didn’t see, Laura Dern was spotted grabbing lunch with two of her Big Little Lies co-stars last month!