'Big Little Lies' Stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, & Zoe Kravitz Reunite for Lunch!

Some of the ladies of Big Little Lies are together again!

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz met up for lunch on Sunday afternoon (November 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

For their outing, Reese, 47, wore a black sweater with jeans, Laura, 56, wore a blouse blouse with a tie and jeans while Zoe, 34, sported an all black outfit with a baseball hat and sunglasses.

After lunch, the ladies gave each other some big hugs before going their separate ways.

Reese, Laura, and Zoe starred alongside Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley in Big Little Lies, which ran for two seasons on HBO. The show was a huge hit and won tons of awards including eight Emmys and four Golden Globes.

Last year, Zoe addressed the possibility of doing a third season of Big Little Lies.