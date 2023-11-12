Is Ginna Claire Mason Married? Meet the Hallmark Star's Pilot Husband!

Ginna Claire Mason is returning to the Hallmark Channel for a new movie!

The 33-year-old actress stars alongside Frédéric Brossier in the new movie A Heidelberg Holiday.

Ginna previously starred in the network’s 2022 Christmas movie A Holiday Spectacular. She also starred as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway.

So, who is Ginna married to?

After meeting in 2010, Ginna and pilot husband Eric Moffett married in June 2013. Eric had just passed his final aviation science examinations when he proposed in the summer of 2012.

The couple now share two kids – son Cooper, 2, and daughter Annabelle, who was born in April 2023.

A Heidelberg Holiday premieres on Hallmark on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c.

Check out some of Ginna and Eric’s cute Instagram posts below…