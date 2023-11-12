Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Make it Date Night at Michael J. Fox Foundation Event

The stars are stepping out for Michael J. Fox‘s big event.

Newlyweds Justin Long and Kate Bosworth made a picture perfect couple as they arrived at The Michael J. Fox Foundation Hosts A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s event on Saturday evening (November 11) held at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included Julianne Moore and husband Bart Freundlich, Michael‘s Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd, Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elisa, comedian Ronny Chieng, comedian Michelle Buteau and husband Gijs van der Most, along with Joan Jett.

Michael was joined on the red carpet by wife Tracy Pollan and three of their four kids – 28-year-old twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah and 34-year-old son Sam.

While walking the red carpet, Justin shared how Michael inspired him to become an actor.

“His humor and timing. And his comedy is, he’s just brilliant,” Justin told People of some of his favorite things about Michael. “He really is the reason I became an actor.”

He added, “I so admired him growing up, and I admire him exponentially now as a man.”

In a recent interview, Michael revealed the famous friend that inspired him to retire.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars arriving at the event…