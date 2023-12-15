Meghan McCain Threatens to Sue 'The View' Hosts, Slams 'Defamatory & Slanderous' Accusations

Meghan McCain is taking aim at her former The View co-hosts.

The 39-year-old TV personality, who was part of the daytime talk show’s panel from 2017 to 2021, took exception to comments made by co-host Ana Navarro during a segment about Hunter Biden‘s legal troubles.

“Joe Biden’s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father,” Ana said. “Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it.”

Although Ana didn’t mention her by name, Meghan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday (December 14) to respond to the remarks.

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues

@TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years – move on, I have,” she wrote.

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American – I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same – and I am no Hunter Biden.”

Meghan concluded, “All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

Back in October, Meghan McCain discussed how she feels after leaving The View.