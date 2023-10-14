Top Stories
5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

5 Most Surprising Bombshells From Jada Pinkett Smith's NBC Interview

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better &amp; Worse

'Eras Tour' Differences from Live Shows vs. Movie Version: 10 Ways Taylor Swift's Concert Experience Is Different, For Better & Worse

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Bad Bunny Seemingly References Language Barrier With Kendall Jenner on New Song 'Fina' - Here's What He's Saying

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner Seemingly Unfollows 1 Member of the Jonas Family on Instagram Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Sat, 14 October 2023 at 11:26 am

Meghan McCain Discusses Leaving 'The View' & How She Feels Now

Meghan McCain Discusses Leaving 'The View' & How She Feels Now

Meghan McCain is opening up about leaving The View.

During an interview with The Messenger, the 38-year-old television personality and author revealed how she feels about the show now – and whether or not she even watches it.

Keep reading to find out more…

Although Meghan co-hosted the ABC talk show from 2017 to 2021, she shared that she doesn’t “watch it at all” these days.

“Partly it’s just because of my lifestyle,” she explained. “I don’t have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it’s kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram, it’s just not great for you. So no, I don’t watch.”

She added, “I still miss the wardrobe people. I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most and they’re very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show.”

Since her exit, Meghan has moved on to new projects, including Citizen Cain Productions and her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast.

In May, The View co-host Sunny Hostin responded to Meghan‘s complaints about the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: meghan mccain, The View

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr