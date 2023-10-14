Meghan McCain Discusses Leaving 'The View' & How She Feels Now

Meghan McCain is opening up about leaving The View.

During an interview with The Messenger, the 38-year-old television personality and author revealed how she feels about the show now – and whether or not she even watches it.

Although Meghan co-hosted the ABC talk show from 2017 to 2021, she shared that she doesn’t “watch it at all” these days.

“Partly it’s just because of my lifestyle,” she explained. “I don’t have time to watch this kind of content. I do listen to a lot of podcasts. And you know, it’s kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram, it’s just not great for you. So no, I don’t watch.”

She added, “I still miss the wardrobe people. I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most and they’re very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show.”

Since her exit, Meghan has moved on to new projects, including Citizen Cain Productions and her Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast.

In May, The View co-host Sunny Hostin responded to Meghan‘s complaints about the show.