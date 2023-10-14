Top Stories
Sat, 14 October 2023 at 11:30 am

Jason Kennedy & Wife Lauren Scruggs Welcome Second Child!

Jason Kennedy & Wife Lauren Scruggs Welcome Second Child!

Jason Kennedy is now a dad of two!

On Friday (October 13), the 41-year-old former E! News host announced that he and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy had recently welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Jason and Lauren, 35, named their little girl Poppy Ford.

“I’m sure your feed could use some good news today – we wanted to share that our angel, poppy ford kennedy, arrived on 10•10 and she’s giving all of you a big hug right now,” Jason and Lauren wrote on Instagram along with a photo of baby Poppy swaddled in her crib and a photo of her in the hospital right after she was born.

Baby Poppy joins brother Ryver, who was born in April 2022. Jason and Lauren married back in 2014.

Congrats to the happy family!
