Matthew Perry Was 'Reportedly Clean for 19 Months' Before His Death

New information about Matthew Perry‘s tragic passing has been revealed.

The Friends actor’s cause of death was released on Friday (December 15). Per his toxicology report conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Matthew died of “acute effects of ketamine.”

Additionally, Matthew‘s autopsy report stated that he was “reportedly clean for 19 months” prior to his death, according to People.

The coroner concluded that Matthew had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week and a half before his death. However, the ketamine that was found in his system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Matthew was found dead in his jacuzzi on October 28. He was 54 years old.

