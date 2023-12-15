Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List
The full list of winners for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed!
The ceremony was held on Friday (December 15) at at Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner returned to host the awards show, which aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
The 2023 Daytime Emmys was originally slated to take place on June 16, though the ceremony was postponed due to the writers and actors strikes.
General Hospital led all shows with 19 nominations, while The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless scored 14 and 13 nominations, respectively.
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC
Outstanding Supporting Performance In a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated – WINNER
Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood, Syndicated
E! News, E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated – WINNER
Extra, Syndicated
Inside Edition, Syndicated
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
The Bay, Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS – WINNER
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
The Bay, Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock
General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem, Peacock
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated – WINNER
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri, Syndicated
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS – WINNER
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS – WINNER
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock
General Hospital, ABC – WINNER
The Young and the Restless, CBS