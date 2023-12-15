Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 - Complete Winners List

The full list of winners for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed!

The ceremony was held on Friday (December 15) at at Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Entertainment Tonight anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner returned to host the awards show, which aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

The 2023 Daytime Emmys was originally slated to take place on June 16, though the ceremony was postponed due to the writers and actors strikes.

General Hospital led all shows with 19 nominations, while The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless scored 14 and 13 nominations, respectively.

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC

Outstanding Supporting Performance In a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The Jennifer Hudson Show, Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated – WINNER

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood, Syndicated

E! News, E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight, Syndicated – WINNER

Extra, Syndicated

Inside Edition, Syndicated

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS – WINNER

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Beyond Salem: Chapter Two, Peacock

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of our Lives, NBC/Peacock

General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem, Peacock

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Syndicated – WINNER

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall, Syndicated

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Syndicated

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri, Syndicated

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS – WINNER

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS – WINNER

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC/Peacock

General Hospital, ABC – WINNER

The Young and the Restless, CBS