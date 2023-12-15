George Clooney & Adam Sandler to Co-Star in Noah Baumbach Netflix Movie

Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2023 at 11:41 pm

George Clooney and Adam Sandler are teaming up for a movie!

The two A-list actors have both been hard at work lately, as George just celebrated the premiere of his film The Boys in the Boat. Adam starred in a trio of movies this year, including Murder Mystery 2 and Leo.

George and Adam are set to co-star for the first time in an upcoming Netflix movie directed by Noah Baumbach, Deadline reports.

Noah, who co-wrote the script for his partner Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie, collaborated with Emily Mortimer to pen the script for his upcoming movie.

Specific plot details for the film have not been made public, though the outlet describes Noah‘s project as a “funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.”

Noah, Amy Pascal, and David Heyman are set to produce.

If missed it, George Clooney reacted to a rumor about his new movie!
Photos: Getty Images
