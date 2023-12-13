George Clooney Reacts to Rumor Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Will Play His Parents in New Movie

George Clooney‘s parents in the new Ocean’s Eleven reboot might be played by Barbie and Ken!

If you forgot, George brought Danny Ocean to life in the franchise. He took over the role in 2001 and played him through 2007′s Ocean’s Thirteen.

Now, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are set to star in the next movie from the franchise, which has been billed as a prequel. Nothing is official, but a rumor picking up steam is that the costars will play Danny’s parents.

During a recent red carpet appearance, George weighed in on the casting decision.

Read more about George Clooney’s response to the casting rumors…

“Margot Robbie’s my mother? I’ve always thought that,” George told

Variety. “And Ryan Gosling is my father, and when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

We’ll keep you up to date as we learn more about the movie.

Of course, Margot and Ryan have already displayed their excellent chemistry on the big screen thanks to their starring roles in Barbie. Speaking of, did you know that you’ll be able to stream the year’s biggest movie at home very soon?!