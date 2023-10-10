Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Next Movie: 'Ocean's Eleven' Reboot Is Still Happening, Producer Reveals!

Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2023 at 9:35 pm

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starred together in the billion-dollar blockbuster movie Barbie and they already have another project in the works!

It was announced back in summer 2022 that the actors would team up again for a reboot of the classic movie Ocean’s Eleven, which has been billed as a “prequel.”

Now, we’ve finally learned a new update about the movie and that it’s indeed still going to happen!

Margot‘s LuckyChap Entertainment producing partner Josey McNamara told Games Radar, “I can’t really say much. But I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

“[Margot and Ryan are] wonderful together,” he said. “The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

Variety reports that “the story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe and far removed from Las Vegas.”

Margot is also reteaming with another superstar celebrity for a new project!
