Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Welcome Second Child!

Henry Golding is now a dad of two!

On Tuesday night (October 10), the 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor and his wife Liv Lo announced the birth of their second child together.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other,” Henry and Liv, 38, wrote on Instagram in a joint post.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple also shared a video of their birthing journey including footage of when their baby was first born, Henry reading to the newborn, their 2-year-old daughter Lyla meeting her new little sibling, and taking their baby home from the hospital.

As of right, Henry and Liv haven’t not revealed their newborn baby’s gender or name yet.

Henry and Liv – who have been married since 2016 – announced in May 2023 that they were expecting.

Congrats to the happy family!