Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media &amp; How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 9:20 pm

Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Welcome Second Child!

Henry Golding & Wife Liv Lo Welcome Second Child!

Henry Golding is now a dad of two!

On Tuesday night (October 10), the 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians actor and his wife Liv Lo announced the birth of their second child together.

“The journey of childbirth is full of its ups and downs, but glorious none the other,” Henry and Liv, 38, wrote on Instagram in a joint post.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple also shared a video of their birthing journey including footage of when their baby was first born, Henry reading to the newborn, their 2-year-old daughter Lyla meeting her new little sibling, and taking their baby home from the hospital.

As of right, Henry and Liv haven’t not revealed their newborn baby’s gender or name yet.

Henry and Liv – who have been married since 2016 – announced in May 2023 that they were expecting.

Congrats to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Henry Golding, Liv Lo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr