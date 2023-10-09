Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Working Together for Third Time, Set Next Producing Project

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt will be working together for a third time, though they might not be on screen in this project.

The award-winning actors have previously starred in the films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Babylon, both of which were acclaimed, award-winning movies.

Now, Margot and Brad are going to produce a new movie together!

TheWrap reports that Margot‘s LuckyChap Entertainment and Brad‘s Plan B production company are in the works on a remake of The Thin Man. The outlet says that there are no discussions right now over who will star in the movie due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but we’d love to see the two actors back on screen together!

The Thin Man is a detective novel from 1934 that was turned into a series of movies in the 30s and 40s.

The novel followed “Nick Charles, a retired private detective who has married into wealth and spends his days drinking and enjoying the good life with his wife, Nora. However, when Nick’s former police partner shows up asking for help finding a missing inventor, Nick can’t resist getting involved. Nora, bored with her idle life, is also eager to join the investigation. Together, the Charleses follow a trail of clues that leads them through the seamy underbelly of New York City, encountering gangsters, gamblers, and other shady characters,” according to TheWrap.

