Brooke Burke Says She Would've Had an Affair With Derek Hough During 'DWTS' Season

Brooke Burke is opening up about her relationship with Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough during their winning season in 2008.

The 52-year-old TV personality and businesswoman recently revealed that her rapport with Derek, 38, almost tempted her to have an affair while she was married to David Charvet.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the latest episode of DWTS alum Cheryl Burke‘s podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, Brooke described her experience with Derek from when they first met to the end of their victorious season.

“I just thought [Derek] was so young and green and safe. I had no idea he would be such a powerful, badass choreographer.”

She continued, “had I not been married… I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair.”

Brooke opened up further to Cheryl, explaining why she felt that way about Derek.

“You are intertwined with someone’s body when you’re not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek,” she said.

“And it’s every single day. So for three months, you are in someone’s arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you’re breathing with them. It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you’re making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected. If you have energy, you’re doing this dance and you’re in the rhythm, and then there’s trust, then you’re sharing fear, you’re doing something you’ve never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they’re all you’ve got?”

A love affair between Brooke and Derek never materialized, and Brooke went on to divorce David in 2020. She has been engaged to Scott Rigsby since 2021.

If you haven’t seen, we compiled everything there is to know about Derek Hough‘s dating history!