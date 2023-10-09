Top Stories
Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper &amp; Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Insider Reveals What's Going On With Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid - Is It Serious?

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde Proves She Is 'Kenough' In Barbie Themed Halloween Costume at Party With Jason Sudeikis

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Are These 2 'DWTS' Partners Dating!?

Mon, 09 October 2023 at 7:17 pm

Brooke Burke Says She Would've Had an Affair With Derek Hough During 'DWTS' Season

Brooke Burke Says She Would've Had an Affair With Derek Hough During 'DWTS' Season

Brooke Burke is opening up about her relationship with Dancing With the Stars partner Derek Hough during their winning season in 2008.

The 52-year-old TV personality and businesswoman recently revealed that her rapport with Derek, 38, almost tempted her to have an affair while she was married to David Charvet.

Keep reading to find out more…

On the latest episode of DWTS alum Cheryl Burke‘s podcast Sex, Lies and Spray Tans, Brooke described her experience with Derek from when they first met to the end of their victorious season.

“I just thought [Derek] was so young and green and safe. I had no idea he would be such a powerful, badass choreographer.”

She continued, “had I not been married… I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair.”

Brooke opened up further to Cheryl, explaining why she felt that way about Derek.

“You are intertwined with someone’s body when you’re not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected — besides with a lover or a husband — than I was with Derek,” she said.

“And it’s every single day. So for three months, you are in someone’s arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you’re breathing with them. It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom — you’re making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected. If you have energy, you’re doing this dance and you’re in the rhythm, and then there’s trust, then you’re sharing fear, you’re doing something you’ve never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they’re all you’ve got?”

A love affair between Brooke and Derek never materialized, and Brooke went on to divorce David in 2020. She has been engaged to Scott Rigsby since 2021.

If you haven’t seen, we compiled everything there is to know about Derek Hough‘s dating history!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Brooke Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Derek Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr