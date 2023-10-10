'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 12 Contestants on Motown Night

Week three of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode three of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday (October 10) and the 12 couples took to the ballroom for “Motown Night” performances with Michael Strahan joining the judges panel as a guest judge for the week.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Tyson Beckford and pro partner Jenna Johnson – 20 out of 40 points

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 32 out of 40 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 24 out of 40 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 24 out of 40 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 32 out of 40 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 34 out of 40 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 34 out of 40 points

Adrian Peterson and pro partner Britt Stewart – 22 out of 40 points

Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 27 out of 40 points

Mira Sorvino and pro partner Gleb Savchenko – 26 out of 40 points

Mauricio Umanksy and pro partner Emma Slater – 23 out of 40 points

Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 25 out of 40 points

