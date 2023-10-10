Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 9:53 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 12 Contestants on Motown Night

'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 12 Contestants on Motown Night

Week three of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode three of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday (October 10) and the 12 couples took to the ballroom for “Motown Night” performances with Michael Strahan joining the judges panel as a guest judge for the week.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Keep scrolling to see the scorecard for all of the contestants on week one…

Tyson Beckford and pro partner Jenna Johnson – 20 out of 40 points
Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 32 out of 40 points
Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 24 out of 40 points
Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 24 out of 40 points
Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 32 out of 40 points
Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 34 out of 40 points
Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 34 out of 40 points
Adrian Peterson and pro partner Britt Stewart – 22 out of 40 points
Lele Pons and pro partner Brandon Armstrong – 27 out of 40 points
Mira Sorvino and pro partner Gleb Savchenko – 26 out of 40 points
Mauricio Umanksy and pro partner Emma Slater – 23 out of 40 points
Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 25 out of 40 points

LEADERBOARD:

Ariana & Pasha – 34
Jason & Daniella – 34
Charity & Artem – 32
Xochitl & Val – 32
Lele & Brandon – 27
Mira & Gleb – 26
Barry & Peta – 25
Alyson & Sasha – 24
Harry & Rylee – 24
Mauricio & Emma – 23
Adrian & Britt – 22
Tyson & Jenna – 20
