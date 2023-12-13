Dwayne Johnson's Mark Kerr Biopic Finds Writer & Director in 'Oppenheimer' Actor

There’s a new update on Dwayne Johnson‘s biographical movie about MMA fighter Mark Kerr!

The 51-year-old former WWE wrestler and actor is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming movie, which has now landed financing from A24, THR reports.

If you recall, A24 is also producing the upcoming Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White movie The Iron Claw, which centers on the Von Erich brothers, who made history in professional wrestling in the 1980s.

The Mark Kerr biopic has been in the works for several years, and it was just revealed that one of the actors from Oppenheimer has written the script and will direct!

Benny Safdie, pictured here, has written the feature and will make his solo directing debut with the film.

The writer/director/actor is most well known for working alongside his brother Josh, as the Safdie Brothers. They most notably co-wrote and co-directed Adam Sandler‘s film Uncut Gems.

Benny most recently co-created and stars in the series The Curse, which he is also a writer on.

“It’s a dramatic role, but Mark lives a dramatic life,” Dwayne previously told Variety of the upcoming role. “It’s an opportunity to shine a light on one of our warriors, who not only deserves it, but who has such universal appeal and a universal story.”

“The guy was a beast and he was dominant and there was only one like him at that time,” he added. “When you think about these fighters, there is no other sport like MMA — the multiple disciplines and the pressure and the fact that you put your life on the line, literally, every time you step in the cage — and if you dig a little deeper than the physicality that they have, there’s a real character of depth to a lot of these warriors, and Mark is one of them.”