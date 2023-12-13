Paris Hilton Responds to Criticism About Her Parenting, Says She's 'Real & Responsible'

Paris Hilton is responding to critics calling her a bad mom.

In a scene in her Peacock show, Paris in Love, the 42-year-old reality star jokes about changing her son Phoenix‘s diaper for the first time ever. (He is a month old in that episode.)

On Wednesday (December 13), Paris took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clarify that she was indeed joking.

She defended herself against the hate she received online for the playful comment.

“Just wanted to clear the air about something,” the socialite wrote. “On my show, #ParisInLove, I joked about changing a diaper for the first time, which, let’s be honest, was just me having a bit of fun – as you can see I changed his diaper the night I brought him home🥰.” Her post includes a clip of her actually changing Phoenix‘s diaper for the first time.

Paris continued, “But, in all seriousness, when it comes to being a mom, I’m fully involved and loving every moment of it. It’s interesting how a playful comment can be taken so seriously. Even though this season was the most real, authentic and raw I have ever been with my fans. Sometimes, I play into the whimsical character I portrayed on #TheSimpleLife 👱🏼‍♀️.”

She explained that the role is “hard to shake off completely” and emphasized, “While I love a good laugh, I also believe in being real and responsible, especially as a parent. Let’s remember to find the humor in life, but also to cherish and respect the real moments.”

“Thanks for understanding,” Paris concluded her caption. “Happy Holidays and much love to you all! 💖 #SlivingMom ✨.”

