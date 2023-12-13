Sydney Sweeney Reveals a Moment She Thought She Might Die Filming 'Anyone But You,' & It Predicted a Future Role

Sydney Sweeney opened up about a scary experience on the set of her new romcom Anyone But You, which she stars in with Glen Powell.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 26-year-old Euphoria actress revealed that one of the scenes she filmed with Glen did not go according to plan.

In fact, things went so badly that she was afraid she might die.

Read more about Sydney Sweeney’s scary experience…

For the movie, Sydney shot a scene where she was interacting with a huntsman spider.

“They told me it was trained,” she said, adding, “I don’t know how you train a freaking spider.”

Despite the training it received, the spider wound up misbehaving in a dangerous way.

“The thing just starts biting me,” Sydney told Jimmy Fallon. “But we’re in the middle of the scene, and I’m supposed to be screaming. But then my screaming got a little serious.”

She added that people initially just thought that she was really committed to the scene. “They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. So no one cut. So I’m just standing there with this spider on my arm, biting me, and I’m screaming, and just everyone’s watching,” Sydney recalled.

Glen stepped in to save the day, and they finally cut the scene.

“That was, like, a soul scream,” Sydney added, saying, “I thought I was gonna die. Well, I was like, ‘It’s poisonous. I’m gonna die.’”

Sydney‘s injury was documented by the team medic, who joked that Sydney had become Spider-Woman after the bite. Ironically enough, she is set to bring the character to life in the forthcoming Madame Web.

“At that time, they had no idea about Madame Web,” she revealed. She stars in the movie with Dakota Johnson.

Glen also recently recounted a near-death experience on the set of the movie.

Anyone But You premieres in theaters on December 22! Check out the trailer.