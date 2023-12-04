When Will 'Barbie' Be Available for Streaming? Find Out Here!

Mark you calendars – you will soon be able to watch Barbie from your own home very soon!

Nearly five months after the hit movie starring Margot Robbie first hit theaters in July, it has been announced that Barbie will be available for streaming on MAX later this month.

Barbie will be available for streaming on MAX starting on Friday, December 15.

MAX also announced that the blockbuster movie will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), featuring ASL performer Leila Hanaumi. Barbie With ASL will be displayed as a unique title on the MAX app.

Barbie is currently available for rent or purchase on Prime Video.

In a new interview, Margot opened up about how she’s going to spend the money she’s earning from making Barbie.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig also recently addressed the possibility of making a sequel.