Greta Gerwig Reflects on Success of 'Barbie,' Addresses Sequel Possibility

Greta Gerwig is reflecting on the phenomenon that was Barbie!

The movie based on Mattel’s iconic toy was just the fourth feature film of the 40-year-old director’s career.

Barbie currently stands as the highest-grossing movie of 2023, having made over $1.4 billion at the global box office.

Greta attended the 2023 Gotham Awards on Monday (November 27) in New York City. There, the filmmaker reminisced about the incredible year she’s had.

“It’s been an amazing year,” she told ET. “You always hope that things connect and you believe in them, but this was beyond anything I could have foreseen… it’s an amazing moment.”

Greta also admitted that if it were up to her, Barbie would have been much longer.

“I mean there’s a million things that got left on the cutting room floor that are incredible moments,” she explained. “I would say most of them that I miss are just alternate takes of what we already had in. I wish the movie could be eight hours long. Every part of the cast was so talented.”

Despite Barbie‘s astronomical success, Greta shared that she’s not looking to jump into a sequel anytime soon.

“I mean, at the moment we are at zero,” she said. “I feel like I’m tapped out. But, I mean, life is long. You never know.”

Margot Robbie was also present at the awards show. The Barbie star addressed the possibility of a sequel again after recently expressing doubt that the film will see any follow-up projects.

“Never say never,” she told Extra, “I can’t imagine it, personally.”

