Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

The 2023 Gotham Awards ceremony is officially kicking off awards season and so many A-list celebrities were in attendance!

The awards ceremony was held on Monday night (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

In the past, the Gothams only celebrated independent films, but they have removed the requirement that all projects are made for under $35 million. Now, some of the contenders this year include big budget movies like Barbie.

The awards show also took away gendered acting categories, opting for an Outstanding Lead Performance category and an Outstanding Supporting Performance category with 10 nominees in each one.

Barbie’s Margot Robbie FYI: Margot is wearing Prada.

Ferrari’s Shailene Woodley

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Leonardo DiCaprio with co-star Lily Gladstone

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Rachel McAdams

Showing Up’s Michelle Williams

Ferrari’s Penelope Cruz FYI: Penelope is wearing Chanel.

May December’s Natalie Portman

A Small Light’s Bel Powley FYI: Bel is wearing a Simone Rocha dress.

Past Lives’ Greta Lee FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe.

May December’s Charles Melton FYI: Charles is wearing Prada.

All of Us Strangers’s Jamie Bell FYI: Jamie is wearing Prada.

Kate Mara supporting Jamie Bell

The Holdovers’ Da’vine Joy Randolph

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott FYI: Andrew is wearing Prada.

May December’s Julianne Moore

Maestro’s Carey Mulligan FYI: Carey is wearing a Valentino dress.

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Unknown Country’s Lily Gladstone FYI: Lily is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Laura Dern

Chase Sui Wonders

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor

Origin’s Aunjanue Ellis Taylor

Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny FYI: Cailee is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo

The English’s Chaske Spencer

Danielle Deadwyler

Rustin‘s Glynn Turman

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback FYI: Dominique is wearing a Givenchy dress.

Willem Dafoe

Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie

American Fiction and Rustin’s Jeffrey Wright

Past Lives’ John Magaro

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson

Beef’s Ali Wong

The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie

Beef’s Steven Yeun

Boyd Holbrook

Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Benny Safdie

The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing Hanifa.

Bottoms’ Havana Rose Liu

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk

Rustin’s Grantham Coleman

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal FY

Maestro’s Gideon Glick

Rustin’s Gus Halper

Rustin’s Michael Potts

The Taste of Things’s Juliette Binoche

FYI: Juliette is wearing a Prada dress.

Stephanie March

Marcus Scribner

Clea DuVall

Glenn Howerton and wife Jill

I’m a Virgo’s Jharrel Jerome