New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)

The 2023 Gotham Awards ceremony is officially kicking off awards season and so many A-list celebrities were in attendance!

The awards ceremony was held on Monday night (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

In the past, the Gothams only celebrated independent films, but they have removed the requirement that all projects are made for under $35 million. Now, some of the contenders this year include big budget movies like Barbie.

The awards show also took away gendered acting categories, opting for an Outstanding Lead Performance category and an Outstanding Supporting Performance category with 10 nominees in each one.

Head inside to see the full list of celebs who attended the event…

Barbie’s Margot Robbie at the Gotham Awards

Barbie’s Margot Robbie

FYI: Margot is wearing Prada.

Ferrari’s Shailene Woodley at the Gotham Awards

Ferrari’s Shailene Woodley

Leonardo DiCaprio at the Gotham Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Leonardo DiCaprio with co-star Lily Gladstone

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Rachel McAdams at the Gotham Awards

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Rachel McAdams

Showing Up’s Michelle Williams at the Gotham Awards

Showing Up’s Michelle Williams

Ferrari’s Penelope Cruz at the Gotham Awards

Ferrari’s Penelope Cruz

FYI: Penelope is wearing Chanel.

May December’s Natalie Portman at the Gotham Awards

May December’s Natalie Portman

A Small Light’s Bel Powley at the Gotham Awards

A Small Light’s Bel Powley

FYI: Bel is wearing a Simone Rocha dress.

Past Lives’ Greta Lee at the Gotham Awards

Past Lives’ Greta Lee

FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe.

May December’s Charles Melton at the Gotham Awards

May December’s Charles Melton

FYI: Charles is wearing Prada.

All of Us Strangers’s Jamie Bell at the Gotham Awards

All of Us Strangers’s Jamie Bell

FYI: Jamie is wearing Prada.

Kate Mara at the Gotham Awards

Kate Mara supporting Jamie Bell

The Holdovers’ Da’vine Joy Randolph at the Gotham Awards

The Holdovers’ Da’vine Joy Randolph

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott at the Gotham Awards

All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott

FYI: Andrew is wearing Prada.

May December’s Julianne Moore at the Gotham Awards

May December’s Julianne Moore

Maestro’s Carey Mulligan at the Gotham Awards

Maestro’s Carey Mulligan

FYI: Carey is wearing a Valentino dress.

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper at the Gotham Awards

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Unknown Country’s Lily Gladstone at the Gotham Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon and The Unknown Country’s Lily Gladstone

FYI: Lily is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.

Laura Dern at the Gotham Awards

Laura Dern

Chase Sui Wonders at the Gotham Awards

Chase Sui Wonders

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig at the Gotham Awards

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor at the Gotham Awards

A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor

Origin’s Aunjanue Ellis Taylor at the Gotham Awards

Origin’s Aunjanue Ellis Taylor

Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny at the Gotham Awards

Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny

FYI: Cailee is wearing a Rodarte dress.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo at the Gotham Awards

Rustin’s Colman Domingo

The English’s Chaske Spencer at the Gotham Awards

The English’s Chaske Spencer

Danielle Deadwyler at the Gotham Awards

Danielle Deadwyler

Glynn Turman at the Gotham Awards

Rustin‘s Glynn Turman

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback at the Gotham Awards

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback

FYI: Dominique is wearing a Givenchy dress.

Willem Dafoe at the Gotham Awards

Willem Dafoe

Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie at the Gotham Awards

Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie

American Fiction and Rustin’s Jeffrey Wright at the Gotham Awards

American Fiction and Rustin’s Jeffrey Wright

Past Lives’ John Magaro at the Gotham Awards

Past Lives’ John Magaro

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson at the Gotham Awards

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson

Beef’s Ali Wong at the Gotham Awards

Beef’s Ali Wong

at the Gotham Awards

The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie

Beef’s Steven Yeun at the Gotham Awards

Beef’s Steven Yeun

Boyd Holbrook at the Gotham Awards

Boyd Holbrook

Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe at the Gotham Awards

Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey at the Gotham Awards

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey

FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Benny Safdie at the Gotham Awards

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Benny Safdie

The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector at the Gotham Awards

The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks at the Gotham Awards

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing Hanifa.

Bottoms’ Havana Rose Liu at the Gotham Awards

Bottoms’ Havana Rose Liu

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk at the Gotham Awards

Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk

Rustin’s Grantham Coleman at the Gotham Awards

Rustin’s Grantham Coleman

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal at the Gotham Awards

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal

Maestro’s Gideon Glick at the Gotham Awards

Maestro’s Gideon Glick

Rustin’s Gus Halper at the Gotham Awards

Rustin’s Gus Halper

Rustin’s Michael Potts at the Gotham Awards

Rustin’s Michael Potts

The Taste of Things’s Juliette Binoche<br /> at the Gotham Awards

The Taste of Things’s Juliette Binoche

FYI: Juliette is wearing a Prada dress.

Stephanie March at the Gotham Awards

Stephanie March

Marcus Scribner at the Gotham Awards

Marcus Scribner

Clea DuVall at the Gotham Awards

Clea DuVall

Glenn Howerton and wife Jill at the Gotham Awards

Glenn Howerton and wife Jill

I’m a Virgo’s Jharrel Jerome at the Gotham Awards

I’m a Virgo’s Jharrel Jerome

Carla Gugino at the Gotham Awards

Carla Gugino

FYI: Carla is wearing Pamella Roland.

