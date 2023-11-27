Gotham Awards 2023 Kicks Off Awards Season with Star-Studded Guest List - See Every Celeb Attendee on the Red Carpet! (Photos)
The 2023 Gotham Awards ceremony is officially kicking off awards season and so many A-list celebrities were in attendance!
The awards ceremony was held on Monday night (November 27) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
In the past, the Gothams only celebrated independent films, but they have removed the requirement that all projects are made for under $35 million. Now, some of the contenders this year include big budget movies like Barbie.
The awards show also took away gendered acting categories, opting for an Outstanding Lead Performance category and an Outstanding Supporting Performance category with 10 nominees in each one.
Head inside to see the full list of celebs who attended the event…
Barbie’s Margot Robbie
FYI: Margot is wearing Prada.
Ferrari’s Shailene Woodley
Killers of the Flower Moon‘s Leonardo DiCaprio with co-star Lily Gladstone
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Rachel McAdams
Showing Up’s Michelle Williams
Ferrari’s Penelope Cruz
FYI: Penelope is wearing Chanel.
May December’s Natalie Portman
A Small Light’s Bel Powley
FYI: Bel is wearing a Simone Rocha dress.
Past Lives’ Greta Lee
FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe.
May December’s Charles Melton
FYI: Charles is wearing Prada.
All of Us Strangers’s Jamie Bell
FYI: Jamie is wearing Prada.
Kate Mara supporting Jamie Bell
The Holdovers’ Da’vine Joy Randolph
All of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott
FYI: Andrew is wearing Prada.
May December’s Julianne Moore
Maestro’s Carey Mulligan
FYI: Carey is wearing a Valentino dress.
Maestro’s Bradley Cooper
Killers of the Flower Moon and The Unknown Country’s Lily Gladstone
FYI: Lily is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
Laura Dern
Chase Sui Wonders
Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
A Thousand and One’s Teyana Taylor
Origin’s Aunjanue Ellis Taylor
Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny
FYI: Cailee is wearing a Rodarte dress.
Rustin’s Colman Domingo
The English’s Chaske Spencer
Danielle Deadwyler
Rustin‘s Glynn Turman
Swarm’s Dominique Fishback
FYI: Dominique is wearing a Givenchy dress.
Willem Dafoe
Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie
American Fiction and Rustin’s Jeffrey Wright
Past Lives’ John Magaro
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Abby Ryder Fortson
Beef’s Ali Wong
The Morning Show’s Nicole Beharie
Beef’s Steven Yeun
Boyd Holbrook
Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe
The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey
FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’s Benny Safdie
The Gilded Age’s Morgan Spector
The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing Hanifa.
Bottoms’ Havana Rose Liu
Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk
Rustin’s Grantham Coleman
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal
Maestro’s Gideon Glick
Rustin’s Gus Halper
Rustin’s Michael Potts
The Taste of Things’s Juliette Binoche
FYI: Juliette is wearing a Prada dress.
Stephanie March
Marcus Scribner
Clea DuVall
Glenn Howerton and wife Jill
I’m a Virgo’s Jharrel Jerome
Carla Gugino
FYI: Carla is wearing Pamella Roland.