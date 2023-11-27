10 Most Hated TV Characters List Causes Online Debate, Surprising Characters Land Spots

A list of the “Most Hated TV Characters of All Time” has caused a lot of debate online for the past few days and now the list has changed a bit.

Ranker is a website that updates rankings in real time based on votes from users. The website’s ranking from November 14 went viral on social media over the weekend, but the list has since changed a bit after people went to look at it.

Breaking Bad‘s Skyler White, played by Anna Gunn, was at number 3 before and now she’s at number 21 on the list. Fans clearly wanted to correct this injustice as she doesn’t deserve to be one of the most hated characters!

Lea Michele‘s Rachel Berry from Glee used to be at number 12, but now she’s much higher on the list due to people finding the voting feature.

So, what’s the ranking as of November 27?

Browse through the slideshow to see the ranking of most hated TV characters…