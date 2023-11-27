Zac Efron Joins 'The Iron Claw' Co-Stars Jeremy Allen White & Harris Dickinson at Press Event

Zac Efron is continuing the press tour for his new movie.

The 36-year-old actor left a Q&A session for his new movie The Iron Claw on Monday morning (November 27) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

For the press event, Zac wore a black polo shirt with jeans.

Joining Zac at the Q&A were his co-stars Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson.

Keep reading to find out more…

The night before, Zac and Jeremy, 32, attended another press event for the movie.

The Iron Claw tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

In a recent interview, Zac shared how his “ego” took a hit while filming the movie.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson at the press event…