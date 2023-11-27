Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Step Out to Promote New Movie 'The Iron Claw' in L.A.

Zac Efron is stepping out to promote his new movie.

Zac, 36, signed a bunch of autographs as he arrived at a special screening of his new movie The Iron Claw alongside co-star Jeremy Allen White on Sunday night (November 26) in Los Angeles.

The new movie tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

In a recent interview, Zac and Jeremy, 32, talked about dieting and learning how the wrestle for the movie.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer here!