Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes &amp; Nose

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Speculation She's Had Plastic Surgery on Her Eyes & Nose

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation &amp; More

New Royal Revelations: Princess Catherine's Real Thoughts on Meghan Markle, When They Last Spoke, Why Meghan Skipped the Coronation & More

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Film Streaming Date Revealed, 3 Additional Songs Included with 2 Songs Still Missing

Mon, 27 November 2023 at 4:17 pm

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Step Out to Promote New Movie 'The Iron Claw' in L.A.

Zac Efron & Jeremy Allen White Step Out to Promote New Movie 'The Iron Claw' in L.A.

Zac Efron is stepping out to promote his new movie.

Zac, 36, signed a bunch of autographs as he arrived at a special screening of his new movie The Iron Claw alongside co-star Jeremy Allen White on Sunday night (November 26) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

The new movie tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

In a recent interview, Zac and Jeremy, 32, talked about dieting and learning how the wrestle for the movie.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on theaters on December 22, 2023. Watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 01
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 02
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 03
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 04
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 05
jeremy allen white zac efron promote the iron claw in la 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jeremy Allen White, The Iron Claw, Zac Efron

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images