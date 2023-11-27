Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence After Second DUI Arrest: 'This Will Never Happen Again'

Tiffany Haddish is speaking out following her arrest for a DUI, which is her second in under two years.

The 43-year-old comedian and actress was reportedly found asleep at the wheel of her car when someone called the Beverly Hills Police Department around 5:45am local time on Friday (November 24).

Her day began by handing out food to those in need at The Laugh Factory. That night, she recorded a video of herself enjoying a performance by the Yächtley Crëw during their performance at the El Rey Theatre.

In a short statement, Tiffany vowed, “This will never happen again.” She told ET, “I’m going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

About what happened, Tiffany told the publication that she fell asleep while in her car and her Tesla ended up parking itself. However, the car was blocking part of the road.

She also told ET that she is currently in “good spirits” and “complimented the Beverly Hills Police Department for their professionalism and how they handled the situation.”

Tiffany was arrested and charged with a DUI in similar circumstances back in January 2022.