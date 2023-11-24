Tiffany Haddish Arrested for 2nd DUI, Reportedly Fell Asleep at Wheel

Tiffany Haddish was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning (November 24) for her second DUI in just under two years.

The 43-year-old comedian and actress was reportedly asleep at the wheel of her car on Beverly Drive when someone called the Beverly Hills Police Department around 5:45am.

According to reports by TMZ, no one was injured, and Tiffany was not involved in an accident.

Photos show Tiffany being handcuffed and taken to the back of a police car. The outlet reported that she will receive a DUI citation before being released from the police station.

Tiffany was arrested and charged with a DUI in similar circumstances back in January 2022.

That time, it was reported that she was “dozing in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.”

A few months after the fact, Tiffany poked fun at her arrest.

