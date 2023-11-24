'Drag Race' Star Kornbread Reveals 150 Pound Weight Loss, Talks Body Transformation & Cancer Battle

Kornbread is opening up about a massive transformation her body went through.

The 31-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum took to social media this week to reveal that she’s lost 150 pounds this year. She shared a new photo alongside an older one to highlight the difference in her appearance.

She also opened up about how she is feeling as the year comes to a close and she celebrates a full year being cancer-free.

Head inside to see the new photo of Kornbread…

“Officially 1 Year free of cancer,” Kornbread wrote in a post on Instagram. She revealed her cancer diagnosis in September 2022.

The Queen continued, writing, “Down 150 pounds (swipe to see the difference lol) and feeling healthier. Feels so great being able to be here a year later and I have so much to be thankful for! This past year has been INSANE! But I’m so happy to have made it out!”

We’re so happy that Kornbread is feeling great!

Check out Kornbread’s new pic below…