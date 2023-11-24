Cheryl Reveals What Her Son Bear With Liam Payne Thinks About Having Famous Parents

Cheryl is opening up about raising her son Bear as a celebrity.

The Girls Aloud singer welcomed Bear with Liam Payne back in 2017. With her membership in the reigning girl group and his in One Direction, baby Bear is basically music royalty.

Amid news of a Girls Aloud reunion tour, Cheryl weighed in on bringing Bear into the spotlight with her. She also revealed what her son thinks about having such famous parents.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to British Vogue, Cheryl seemingly confirmed that she would not have Bear making his onstage debut during the tour.

“The problem is that I want Bear to have a normal childhood,” she said, explaining, “I don’t want people recognizing him on the street.”

By the sounds of it, Bear enjoys being the son of two music stars.

“But he’s twigged that I’m famous,” Cheryl revealed. “The other day he said, ‘How lucky am I to have famous parents?’ I said, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ He goes: ‘Yeah. But it’s pretty cool.’”

If you missed it, Liam previously opened up about his and Cheryl‘s “internal battle” over selecting a name for Bear.

Liam made some very rare comments about his son in a video earlier this year.