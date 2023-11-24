Jordyn Woods Addresses Speculation of Throwing Shade at Khloe Kardashian

Jordyn Woods is responding to all of the speculations surrounding her recent outfit.

Earlier this week, Jordyn, 26, shared an Instagram post where she showed off a varsity jacket from her clothing brand, Woods by Jordyn.

Embroidered on the jacket is the quote, “I don’t need your situation.”

Jordyn famously said that quote back in 2019 when she appeared on Red Table Talk to address her involvement with Khloe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Keep reading to find out more…

Many fans then speculated that Jordyn was shading Khloe, 39, with the message on the jacket.

Jordyn later took to her Instagram Story to shut down all of the talk.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” Jordyn wrote. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep.”

It’s almost 2024 y’all. [My boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns] designed the jacket, and I love it,” Jordyn added.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Tristan, 32, apologized to Kylie Jenner for cheating on Khloe with Jordyn.