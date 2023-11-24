Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Spend Thanksgiving Together Amid Separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are spending Thanksgiving together as a family.

On Thursday (November 23), the 53-year-old real estate broker took to his Instagram Story to share a video of himself and the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the kitchen cooking up their meal.

“The turkey has been cut and it has been cooked,” Mauricio says to the camera before turning it to show Kyle, who is checking out the trays of food.

“Let me see,” Mauricio says to Kyle, who then lifts up the lid on the food.

After some “oohing” and “ahhing” as Kyle shows off more food, Mauricio exclaims, “We are good!”

Later in the day, Kyle took to her own Instagram Story to share some footage of their dogs, and Mauricio can be seen making a quick appearance from behind their bar.

It was revealed over the summer that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage.

While the two have been very open about the struggles in their marriage, Kyle recently shut down a fake claim.