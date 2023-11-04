Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2023 at 5:31 pm

Kyle Richards Clarifies Her Feelings About Husband Mauricio Umansky Being Linked to 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater

Kyle Richards is providing some insight into the romance rumors involving her husband Mauricio Umansky and his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater amid their separation.

If you were unaware, the 53-year-old real estate broker was spotted holding hands with Emma while out for a meal in late October. The pair has since denied that they are an item.

However, during a recent podcast appearance, Kyle weighed in on how she felt to see the photos and the rumors circulating.

Read more about Kyle Richards’ response…

While on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Kyle explained that she was “undecided” about the situation, via Page Six.

“But listen, we are separated,” she continued, clarifying, “So, we’re allowed to do what we want.”

Kyle continued, explaining that “it’s just, you know, strange to see. I don’t know.”

“We were married almost 28 years. So, that’s hard to see,” she added.

This isn’t the first time that Kyle has addressed the rumored romance. She’s also weighed in on whispers linking her to Morgan Wade.

Earlier this month, she shared a secret about Mauricio.

