Kyle Richards Reacts to Speculation She's Faking Marital Problems for 'Real Housewives' Relevance

Kyle Richards is speaking to all the rumors and speculation that her marital issues are being fabricated.

The 54-year-old actress is currently separated from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, and many have claimed that it’s all just for a storyline or relevance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an upcoming podcast interview preview, the RHOBH OG is revealing how she feels about such claims that it’s all being fabricated for the show.

“What human being would create a story like this for, no offense, Alex. I love you and everybody with the show, but who would do that for ratings, put their family through this?” she said on the Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast with Housewives executive producer Alex Baskin.

“That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years,” she continued. “I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean, it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“And when people talk about, you know, oh, they do these things to be relevant, I mean like, I’m already on the show [for] 13 years. I mean, like I said, it goes back to people, the misconception. I care about being relevant to my friends and family. Yes, I’m on television and, you know, but I’m good. I’m not looking to be more relevant. I’m good. And I would never put my family through this ever.”

Kyle also said that seeing things like that is “so annoying to me and so frustrating.

Alex even defended the Housewives against such claims.

“I think that’s where sometimes the cast could be a little bit dehumanized to the audience, where I think that, it’s, you know, these are real lives that are affected by this,” he said. “I think that’s where the audience can just sort of think about the cast as television personalities, and it’s not the case.”

