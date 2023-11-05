Kyle Richards Breaks Down in Tears While Discussing Mauricio Umansky Split at BravoCon 2023

Kyle Richards got very emotional at BravoCon 2023.

On Sunday (November 5), the 54-year-old reality star joined her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars up on stage for a panel to chat about the new season of their show.

During their discussion, Kyle burst into tears when the topic of her separation from Mauricio Umansky came up.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly,” Kyle said as she wiped away tears.

Kyle said that “a lot of people” have been urging her to “fix everything” with Mauricio, 53, and to “pull it together.”

“Obviously, that’s what I want,” Kyle said as her voiced cracked.

It was revealed back in July that Kyle and Mauricio were separating after 27 years of marriage.

During a recent podcast appearance, Kyle once again addressed rumors that Mauricio and his DWTS partner Emma Slater were dating.