Mon, 06 November 2023 at 12:20 am

'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Announces She's Cancer-Free at BravoCon 2023

Guerdy Abraira is sharing some very exciting news at BravoCon 2023!

During the Real Housewives of Miami panel on Saturday (November 4), the 45-year-old reality star announced that she is now cancer-free.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m cancer-free, officially!” Guerdy shared as the audience cheered. “I’m about to ring the radiation bell on Wednesday, so that’s exciting as well. I’m very excited, and I’m so blessed, and I literally wake up every morning counting my blessings and making it count.”

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why did you share?’ and then I go, ‘Why not?’” Guerdy explained about her decision to let cameras in on health journey. “I said to myself, ‘If I can show the good and the bad, then it’s only better.’”

She continued, “Because a lot of people with cancer, they feel like they have the plague, and they don’t want to share, and they feel like something’s wrong with them and they go into hiding. And I said to myself, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Now it’s time to really be real on reality TV and show the bad as well. The good, bad, the ugly.”

Guerdy first announced in May 2023 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and has very open with her fans about everything that she has been going through.

New episodes of RHOM air on Wednesday nights at 9pm ET on Bravo.
