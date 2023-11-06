Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2023 at 12:30 am

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands on Date Night in L.A.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands on Date Night in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying a low-key dinner date.

The 51-year-old Air director and the 54-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer held hands as they left The Ivy after dinner on Sunday night (November 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

For their night out, Ben sported a gray T-shirt with an image of a black lightning bolt on it paired with jeans while Jen wore a tan turtleneck and baggy jeans.

Earlier in the day, the married couple did some shopping together at a local flea market.

The night before, Ben and Jen looked so in love while joining tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Did you see that Ben stars in a new commercial for Dunkin’ and there’s a rising music star joining him in the ad?!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez ben affleck hold hands on date night los angeles 01
jennifer lopez ben affleck hold hands on date night los angeles 02
jennifer lopez ben affleck hold hands on date night los angeles 03
jennifer lopez ben affleck hold hands on date night los angeles 04
jennifer lopez ben affleck hold hands on date night los angeles 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

