Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Hold Hands on Date Night in L.A.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are enjoying a low-key dinner date.

The 51-year-old Air director and the 54-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer held hands as they left The Ivy after dinner on Sunday night (November 5) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

For their night out, Ben sported a gray T-shirt with an image of a black lightning bolt on it paired with jeans while Jen wore a tan turtleneck and baggy jeans.

Earlier in the day, the married couple did some shopping together at a local flea market.

The night before, Ben and Jen looked so in love while joining tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Did you see that Ben stars in a new commercial for Dunkin’ and there’s a rising music star joining him in the ad?!