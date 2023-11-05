Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So in Love in These Photos from LACMA Gala Appearance!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the epitome of love in these new photos from their latest red carpet appearance!

The married couple couldn’t contain their smiles while posing for photos at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer made some new comments about her relationship with Ben and revealed the sweet way he helps her become a better version of herself.

At the event, Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models inside the gala.

FYI: Ben and Jen are both wearing Gucci. She’s also wearing Gucci jewelry, Andrea Wazen shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the gala…