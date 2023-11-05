Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 4:33 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So in Love in These Photos from LACMA Gala Appearance!

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Look So in Love in These Photos from LACMA Gala Appearance!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the epitome of love in these new photos from their latest red carpet appearance!

The married couple couldn’t contain their smiles while posing for photos at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday (November 4) at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer made some new comments about her relationship with Ben and revealed the sweet way he helps her become a better version of herself.

At the event, Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models inside the gala.

Make sure to check out our list of the 25 best dressed stars of the night.

FYI: Ben and Jen are both wearing Gucci. She’s also wearing Gucci jewelry, Andrea Wazen shoes and carrying a Tyler Ellis bag.

Browse through the gallery for 10+ photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the gala…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 01
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 02
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 03
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 04
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 05
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 06
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 07
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 08
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 09
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 10
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 11
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 12
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 13
jennifer lopez ben affleck lacma gala 14

Photos: BFA, Getty
Posted to: 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, LACMA Art + Film Gala

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr