Top Stories
The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 9:45 am

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Continue Here »

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The stars are stepping out for a fashionable evening!

Celebrities hailing from the fashion, entertainment and art worlds united on Saturday (November 4) the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to honor artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher.

Gala co-chairs included LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, who was joined by Gucci President & CEO Jean-François Palus.

The night also included a special performance by Lenny Kravitz, followed the dinner prepared by three-time Michelin Star Award Winner Chef Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills.

Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models at the event, including Leo‘s new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Celebs like Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal revealed Sabato De Sarno’s first steps into formal menswear.

We’ve rounded up our favorite looks from the evening.

Click through to see the 25 best dressed stars from the 2023 LACMA Art & Film Gala…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
lacma gala 2023 00 1
lacma gala 2023 00 2
lacma gala 2023 00 3
lacma gala 2023 00 4
lacma gala 2023 00 5
lacma gala 2023 1
lacma gala 2023 10
lacma gala 2023 100
lacma gala 2023 101
lacma gala 2023 102
lacma gala 2023 103
lacma gala 2023 104
lacma gala 2023 105
lacma gala 2023 106
lacma gala 2023 107
lacma gala 2023 108
lacma gala 2023 109
lacma gala 2023 11
lacma gala 2023 110
lacma gala 2023 111
lacma gala 2023 112
lacma gala 2023 113
lacma gala 2023 114
lacma gala 2023 115
lacma gala 2023 116
lacma gala 2023 117
lacma gala 2023 118
lacma gala 2023 119
lacma gala 2023 12
lacma gala 2023 120
lacma gala 2023 121
lacma gala 2023 122
lacma gala 2023 123
lacma gala 2023 124
lacma gala 2023 125
lacma gala 2023 126
lacma gala 2023 127
lacma gala 2023 128
lacma gala 2023 129
lacma gala 2023 13
lacma gala 2023 130
lacma gala 2023 131
lacma gala 2023 132
lacma gala 2023 133
lacma gala 2023 134
lacma gala 2023 135
lacma gala 2023 136
lacma gala 2023 137
lacma gala 2023 138
lacma gala 2023 139
lacma gala 2023 14
lacma gala 2023 140
lacma gala 2023 141
lacma gala 2023 142
lacma gala 2023 143
lacma gala 2023 144
lacma gala 2023 145
lacma gala 2023 146
lacma gala 2023 147
lacma gala 2023 148
lacma gala 2023 149
lacma gala 2023 15
lacma gala 2023 150
lacma gala 2023 16
lacma gala 2023 17
lacma gala 2023 18
lacma gala 2023 19
lacma gala 2023 2
lacma gala 2023 20
lacma gala 2023 21
lacma gala 2023 22
lacma gala 2023 23
lacma gala 2023 24
lacma gala 2023 25
lacma gala 2023 26
lacma gala 2023 27
lacma gala 2023 28
lacma gala 2023 29
lacma gala 2023 30
lacma gala 2023 32
lacma gala 2023 33
lacma gala 2023 34
lacma gala 2023 35
lacma gala 2023 36
lacma gala 2023 37
lacma gala 2023 38
lacma gala 2023 39
lacma gala 2023 4
lacma gala 2023 40
lacma gala 2023 41
lacma gala 2023 42
lacma gala 2023 43
lacma gala 2023 44
lacma gala 2023 45
lacma gala 2023 46
lacma gala 2023 48
lacma gala 2023 49
lacma gala 2023 50
lacma gala 2023 51
lacma gala 2023 53
lacma gala 2023 54
lacma gala 2023 55
lacma gala 2023 56
lacma gala 2023 57
lacma gala 2023 58
lacma gala 2023 59
lacma gala 2023 6
lacma gala 2023 60
lacma gala 2023 61
lacma gala 2023 62
lacma gala 2023 63
lacma gala 2023 64
lacma gala 2023 65
lacma gala 2023 66
lacma gala 2023 67
lacma gala 2023 68
lacma gala 2023 69
lacma gala 2023 7
lacma gala 2023 70
lacma gala 2023 71
lacma gala 2023 72
lacma gala 2023 73
lacma gala 2023 74
lacma gala 2023 75
lacma gala 2023 76
lacma gala 2023 77
lacma gala 2023 78
lacma gala 2023 79
lacma gala 2023 8
lacma gala 2023 80
lacma gala 2023 81
lacma gala 2023 82
lacma gala 2023 83
lacma gala 2023 84
lacma gala 2023 85
lacma gala 2023 86
lacma gala 2023 87
lacma gala 2023 88
lacma gala 2023 89
lacma gala 2023 9
lacma gala 2023 90
lacma gala 2023 91
lacma gala 2023 92
lacma gala 2023 93
lacma gala 2023 94
lacma gala 2023 95
lacma gala 2023 96
lacma gala 2023 97
lacma gala 2023 98
lacma gala 2023 99

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Andrew Garfield, ASAP Rocky, Ava DuVernay, Billie Eilish, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Elliot Page, Emma Chamberlain, Greta Lee, Heidi Klum, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Jodie Turner-Smith, Julia Garner, Kim Kardashian, LACMA Art + Film Gala, Laura Harrier, Lupita Nyong'o, Lux Pascal, Paris Hilton, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Rose, Slideshow, Sofia Boutella, Vittoria Ceretti

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr