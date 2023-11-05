The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The stars are stepping out for a fashionable evening!

Celebrities hailing from the fashion, entertainment and art worlds united on Saturday (November 4) the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) to honor artist Judy Baca and filmmaker David Fincher.

Gala co-chairs included LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio, Gucci Creative Director Sabato De Sarno, who was joined by Gucci President & CEO Jean-François Palus.

The night also included a special performance by Lenny Kravitz, followed the dinner prepared by three-time Michelin Star Award Winner Chef Mattia Agazzi of Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills.

Gucci introduced Gucci Ancora Notte, the first eveningwear collection designed by Sabato De Sarno, worn by top models at the event, including Leo‘s new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Celebs like Elliot Page, Andrew Garfield, and Pedro Pascal revealed Sabato De Sarno’s first steps into formal menswear.

We’ve rounded up our favorite looks from the evening.

Click through to see the 25 best dressed stars from the 2023 LACMA Art & Film Gala…