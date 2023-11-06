Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 2:11 am

Camila Cabello Wears Black Leather Trenchcoat for Flight Out of NYC

Camila Cabello is on the move.

The 26-year-old “My Oh My” singer made her way into LaGuardia Airport as she headed towards a flight out of town on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in New York City.

For her flight, Camila wore a long, black leather trenchcoat over a black hoodie and leggings paired with platform sneakers and sunglasses.

The night before, Camila stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s Halloween Party where she dressed up as Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries. Check out her costume here!

Camila has been laying low these past few months as she works on new music.

Over the summer, she revealed that she has a “new girl crush.”
