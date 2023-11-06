Camila Cabello Wears Black Leather Trenchcoat for Flight Out of NYC

Camila Cabello is on the move.

The 26-year-old “My Oh My” singer made her way into LaGuardia Airport as she headed towards a flight out of town on Wednesday afternoon (November 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

For her flight, Camila wore a long, black leather trenchcoat over a black hoodie and leggings paired with platform sneakers and sunglasses.

The night before, Camila stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s Halloween Party where she dressed up as Anne Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries. Check out her costume here!

Camila has been laying low these past few months as she works on new music.

Over the summer, she revealed that she has a “new girl crush.”