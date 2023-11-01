Camila Cabello Channels Anne Hathaway in 'The Princess Diaries' for Halloween

Camila Cabello walked the orange carpet at Heidi Klum’s 2023 Halloween Party held at Marquee on Tuesday (October 31) in New York City.

The 26-year-old singer literally just walked all the way down the carpet and didn’t stop to pose for photos at the event.

For her costume, Camila did her own take on Anne Hathaway as Princess Mia in The Princess Diaries, complete with a strapless dress, sunglasses, headphones and an updo with a tiara.

Earlier in the day, Camila seemed to tease what she could be dressing up as for Halloween.

“what’s my costume you ask ? whatever’s gonna make me look the cutest . 🎀💅🏼🩰👛💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼💅🏼,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

If you missed it, check out what host Heidi Klum wore this year for her annual event!

Camila has kept a fairly low profile for the past few months, apart from walking the runway in the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

She has confirmed, however, that she is in the studio working on new music!

“someday you’ll miss this,” she captioned a group of photos in the studio with producers Jasper Harris and Bart Schoudel.