Top Stories
Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor &amp; Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Tyler Christopher Dead - 'General Hospital' Actor & Eva Longoria's Ex-Husband Passes Away at 50

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (&amp; It's Very Soon!)

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Baby Name Revealed, Due Date Also Confirmed (& It's Very Soon!)

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 11:57 pm

Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock with Acrobats as Her Feathers for Halloween Party 2023!

Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock with Acrobats as Her Feathers for Halloween Party 2023!

Heidi Klum has once again outdid herself with her Halloween costume!

The 50-year-old German supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge arrived at her 2023 Halloween Party on Tuesday night (October 31) held at the Marquee in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

For the party, Heidi showed off her incredible special effects makeup as a peacock while wearing a bright blue bodysuit. Heidi was joined on the red carpet by a group of dancers and acrobats that dressed up as her peacock wings.

Heidi was also joined on the red carpet by husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as a giant egg and his twin brother Bill Kaulitz cosplayed as a character from My Little Pony.

Heidi‘s daughter Leni Klum also attended the party, dressed up as a sexy Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake.

Heidi has been hosting this annual Halloween party for 22 years now and over the years, she’s dressed up as Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek, a worm, a crow, and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. You can take a look back at all of her costumes here!

Click through the gallery inside for more pictures of Heidi Klum and her family arriving at the party…
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 01
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 02
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 03
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 04
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 05
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 06
heidi klum peacock and dancers for halloween 07

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bill Kaulitz, Halloween, Heidi Klum, Leni Klum, Tom Kaulitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images