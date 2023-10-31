Heidi Klum Dresses as Peacock with Acrobats as Her Feathers for Halloween Party 2023!

Heidi Klum has once again outdid herself with her Halloween costume!

The 50-year-old German supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge arrived at her 2023 Halloween Party on Tuesday night (October 31) held at the Marquee in New York City.

For the party, Heidi showed off her incredible special effects makeup as a peacock while wearing a bright blue bodysuit. Heidi was joined on the red carpet by a group of dancers and acrobats that dressed up as her peacock wings.

Heidi was also joined on the red carpet by husband Tom Kaulitz dressed up as a giant egg and his twin brother Bill Kaulitz cosplayed as a character from My Little Pony.

Heidi‘s daughter Leni Klum also attended the party, dressed up as a sexy Little Miss Strawberry Shortcake.

Heidi has been hosting this annual Halloween party for 22 years now and over the years, she’s dressed up as Jessica Rabbit, Princess Fiona from Shrek, a worm, a crow, and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video. You can take a look back at all of her costumes here!

