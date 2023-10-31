Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater at First 'Spamalot' Preview On Broadway

Ariana Grande was spotted in the audience at the first preview of the Spamalot revival on Tuesday night (October 31) at the St James Theatre in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress and singer was in attendance to show support for boyfriend Ethan Slater, who is starring as Historian/Herbert in the new production of the Monty Python musical.

Keep reading to find out more…

In photos shared to social media, Ariana attended the Broadway show with two of her best friends, Elizabeth Gillies and Doug Middlebrook.

While in attendance, Ariana wore a Spamalot paper crown that was handed out, and she was even sweet enough to take photos with fans!

If you missed it, check out the first look photos of Ethan and his co-stars in character for the musical.

The day before, Ariana and Liz shared their annual Halloween costume, along with a video of them recreating a scene from the movie Showgirls.

If you recall, Ariana and Elizabeth were both on Broadway together back in 2008 in the musical 13!

Ariana‘s support at the first preview comes just over a week after she and Ethan were spotted out on a dinner date in NYC.