Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Thursday Night Football?

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Ethan Slater Makes Broadway Return in 'Spamalot' - First Look Photos Revealed!

The beloved musical Spamalot is returning to Broadway this season and the first photos of the cast have been released!

James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Ethan Slater are leading the cast of the Monty Python musical.

Also starring are Taran Killam, Jimmy Smagula, Michael Urie, and Nik Walker.

The musical, featuring a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, is “lovingly ripped off” from the classic movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “Everything that makes a great knight in the theatre is here, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the Lady of the Lake,” the synopsis reads.

Performances begin at the St. James Theatre on October 31 ahead of opening night on November 16.

Ethan, best known for playing the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, will be seen in the upcoming movie musical Wicked and he’s currently dating co-star Ariana Grande.

Photos: Matthew Murphy
