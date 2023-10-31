Rachel Zegler & Boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera Dress Up as Daphne & Fred from 'Scooby-Doo' for Heidi Klum's Halloween Party!

The stars are going all out for Heidi Klum‘s 2023 Halloween Party!

Rachel Zegler and boyfriend Josh Andres Rivera dressed up as Daphne and Fred from Scooby-Doo for the supermodel’s 22nd annual Halloween party on Tuesday night (October 31) held at Marquee in New York City.

Other stars in attendance included H.E.R. as an astronaut, Ice-T and wife Coco Austin as gangster, Larsen Thompson in Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress from the Sex and the City movie, Taylor Lautner and wife Tay as Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet‘s characters from an SNL rap skit, The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams as a bug, Shameless actress Emma Kenny as a painting, along with Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elisa, fashion designer Christian Siriano, Questlove, and Maye Musk.

