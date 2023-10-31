Chris Olsen & BF Patrick Johnson Make Red Carpet Debut at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Dress Up as Ken & Alan From 'Barbie' Movie

Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson just made their first official public appearance as a couple!

The 25-year-old TikTok star and his beau stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party held at Marquee on Tuesday (October 31) in New York City.

Chris showed off his ripped abs as she dressed as Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken, while Patrick dressed as Ken’s friend Alan.

“The love story no one knew they needed @Patrick Johnson #ken #allen #barbie,” Chris captioned a TikTok video earlier in the day. Check it out below!

If you missed it, Chris kept his boyfriend’s identity a secret as they dated for months, before finally hard launching him after fans figured out who Patrick was.

Dylan Mulvaney & Lily Drew

James Charles

Eva Gutowski

Emma Norton

Meredith Duxbury & Brandon Remer

Brigette Pheloung & Lauren Wolfe

Charly Jordan

Elevator Boys

