Tue, 31 October 2023 at 11:03 pm

Chris Olsen & BF Patrick Johnson Make Red Carpet Debut at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Dress Up as Ken & Alan From 'Barbie' Movie

Chris Olsen & BF Patrick Johnson Make Red Carpet Debut at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party, Dress Up as Ken & Alan From 'Barbie' Movie

Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson just made their first official public appearance as a couple!

The 25-year-old TikTok star and his beau stepped out for Heidi Klum‘s annual Halloween party held at Marquee on Tuesday (October 31) in New York City.

Chris showed off his ripped abs as she dressed as Mojo Dojo Casa House Ken, while Patrick dressed as Ken’s friend Alan.

Check out a TikTok video they made and more influencers inside…

“The love story no one knew they needed @Patrick Johnson #ken #allen #barbie,” Chris captioned a TikTok video earlier in the day. Check it out below!

If you missed it, Chris kept his boyfriend’s identity a secret as they dated for months, before finally hard launching him after fans figured out who Patrick was.

@chris The love story no one knew they needed @Patrick Johnson #ken #allen #barbie ♬ original sound – Chris Olsen

Keep scrolling below to see more influencers who attended Heidi Klum’s Halloween party…

Dylan Mulvaney at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Dylan Mulvaney & Lily Drew

James Charles at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

James Charles

Eva Gutowski at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Eva Gutowski

Emma Norton at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Emma Norton

Meredith Duxbury & Brandon Remer at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Meredith Duxbury & Brandon Remer

Brigette Pheloung & Lauren Wolfe at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Brigette Pheloung & Lauren Wolfe

Charly Jordan at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Charly Jordan

Elevator Boys at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

Elevator Boys

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Halloween party…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alix Earle, Charly Jordan, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Elevator Boys, Emma Norton, Eva Gutowski, Halloween, James Charles, Meredith Duxbury, Patrick Johnson

