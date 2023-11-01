Ramona Singer Seemingly Axed from BravoCon 2023 Lineup Amid Racial Slur Controversy

It looks like Ramona Singer will no longer be in attendance at BravoCon 2023.

Fans were quick to notice that the 66-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum’s name is no longer featured on the lineup for the big Bravo convention taking place this weekend in Las Vegas.

Ramona was expected to attend the convention to promote the upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which she will be appearing on.

Ramona‘s axe from the lineup comes as she finds herself embroiled in a racism controversy.

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair published an exposé on Bravo in which RHONY alum Eboni K. Williams detailed her HR investigation after Ramona allegedly used the N-word in front of a crew member along with other forms of alleged racism.

After the article was released, Ramona and a Page Six reporter were texting about the claims and in their text exchange, Ramona claimed she never used the N-word, but then ended up using an abbreviated version of the slur.

“And the word I used was ‘NWord’ Not n-g…” Ramona texted the reporter, which was the published online.

As of right now, neither Ramona nor Bravo has addressed the situation.

BravoCon 2023 will be taking place from Nov. 3-5 in Las Vegas.