The Biggest Bombshells From Vanity Fair's 'Real Housewives' Report: Ramona Singer's Alleged Racism, Producer Coercion & More

Vanity Fair published a report on Monday (October 30) about the Real Housewives franchise, and there are a bunch of bombshell allegations.

The report features several claims of racism and coercion made against stars of the show, as well as the crew, Bravo and NBC.

Three of the story’s identified sources are former New York Housewives, Leah McSweeney, Eboni K. Williams, and Bethenny Frankel. Bethenny is currently calling for Bravo’s talent to unionize.

Several unidentified sources, including a current Housewife, also spoke to the outlet.

Find out what the bombshells are from the report…