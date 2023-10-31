Saoirse Ronan Sparks Engagement Rumors After Recently Wearing Ring on THAT Finger

There’s currently speculation that Saoirse Ronan could be engaged!

The 29-year-old Irish actress was spotted wearing a ring on THAT finger while attending the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

People notes that Saoirse‘s rep has not commented on the matter, so it’s unclear if the speculation is true or not.

Saoirse has been dating actor Jack Lowden for years.

It’s unclear when Saoirse and Jack started dating, but they starred together in the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots. The first photos we posted of them together were in 2020 when they were spotted cuddling at a park. They were spotted holding hands on a date in London earlier this year.

Jack is best known for roles in movies like Dunkirk and Fighting with My Family, as well as the TV series Slow Horses.

Saoirse, who has been nominated for four Oscars, was most recently seen in the ensemble movies The French Dispatch and See How They Run. She was recently in production on the upcoming film Blitz.