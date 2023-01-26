Saoirse Ronan Goes Back To 1940 To Film Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' in London

Saoirse Ronan covers up her costume with a blue jacket while arriving on the set of her new movie, Blitz, in London over the weekend.

The 28-year-old actress was seen with super blonde hair and a bold color lipstick for the scenes she was about to film for the flick, which will be directed by Steve McQueen.

Harris Dickinson, Erin Kellyman and Stephen Graham will also star in the movie.

Announced in September 2022, Saoirse will lead the film, which tells the stories “of a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital during the war,” Variety stated.

Not much else is known about the movie at this time. However, additional images from filming showed several extras around the set in period looks, as well as vintage cars of the era.

Previously, it was thought that Saoirse would have a cameo in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie movie. However, the plans fell though and she won’t be in the movie after all.

